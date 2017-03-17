BRIEF-Corem issues bond loan of SEK 500 million

March 17 (Reuters) - Corem Property Group AB:

* Issues bond loan of 500 million Swedish crowns ($56.78 million)

* Issues non-secured bond loan of 500 million crowns with maturity of 3 years in Nordic market

* Loan is issued on March 24, 2017

* Bond loan has a floating interest rate of Stibor 3M + 425 basis points and the final maturity in March 24, 2020

* Bond loan has framework amount of 1.00 billion crowns

($1 = 8.8054 Swedish crowns)