March 31 (Reuters) - COREM PROPERTY GROUP AB

* IN HUDDINGE, LERUM AND LUNDA TWO PROPERTIES AND A LAND WERE SOLD

* ACQUIRED PROPERTIES FLAHULT 21:14 JÖNKÖPING AND STIGLÄDRET 11 IN MALMÖ

* UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE FOR FÖRRÅDET 19, DOMNARVET 10 AND SKALLSJÖ 3:8 WAS IN TOTAL ABOUT SEK 45 MILLION

* TWO PROPERTIES ARE FULLY LEASED WITH TOTAL OF RENTAL VALUE OF ABOUT SEK 5.5 MILLION PER YEAR