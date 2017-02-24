BRIEF-Egypt's Sodic FY consol profit rises
Feb 28 Sixth Of October Development and Investment Co:
Feb 24 Corestate Capital Holding SA:
* 996,318 new shares (approximately 7.9 percent of the current share capital) successfully placed at 22.80 euros per share
* Newly issued 996,318 ordinary shares were placed with domestic and international institutional investors outside us at a price of 22.80 euros per share, resulting in gross proceeds of 22,716,050.00 euros ($24.04 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9447 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 28 Sixth Of October Development and Investment Co:
DUBAI, Feb 28 Majid Al Futtaim, a United Arab Emirates-based conglomerate, has released initial pricing guidance for its planned subordinated, unsecured perpetual bond in the high 5 percent area, according to a document issued by the lead banks on Tuesday.
VIENNA, Feb 28 Austrian bank Erste Group's net profit fell more than expected in the fourth quarter, the lender said on Tuesday, warning of a difficult year ahead in which net interest income will be flat "at best" and it will invest in digital technology.