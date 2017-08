May 8 (Reuters) - CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA:

* CORESTATE RAISES FORECAST FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 BY 20 %

* RAISES ITS FORECAST OF NET INCOME BY 20 % TO EUR 36-37M FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017

* THIS FORECAST DOES NOT TAKE INTO ACCOUNT EFFECTS OF PURCHASE OF HANNOVER LEASING GROUP