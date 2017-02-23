FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Corestate Capital Holding to increase capital by up to 996,318 new shares
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 23, 2017 / 4:51 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Corestate Capital Holding to increase capital by up to 996,318 new shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Corestate Capital Holding SA:

* Approval of a capital increase of up to 74,723.86 euros ($79,066) by the issuance of up to 996,318 new shares; placement of shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process

* Capital increase of up to 74,723.86 euros by issuance of up to 996,318 new shares

* Intends to use proceeds for warehousing purposes, i.e. acquisition of certain real estate assets on its own account prior to converting them into investment products for its clients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9451 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.