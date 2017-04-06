BRIEF-Hebei Huijin Electromechanical says change of accounting policy
* Says it changed the accounting policy due to national policy requirement
April 6 Coretx Holdings Plc:
* Announce acquisition of 365 ITMS Limited for an enterprise value of 5.4 mln stg
* Acquisition is expected to be earnings enhancing in first full year of trading Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says it changed the accounting policy due to national policy requirement
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment