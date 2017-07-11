BRIEF-Viadeo shares to be delisted from Euronext as of July 18 - Euronext
* ORDINARY SHARES ISSUED BY VIADEO WILL BE DELISTED FROM EURONEXT PARIS AS OF JULY 18 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 11 Coretx Holdings Plc
* UK Intellectual Property Enterprise court ruled that Coretx Brand infringed a pre-existing trade mark
* Contents of judgment are being considered carefully by board and there is a further court hearing on 31 July 2017 to discuss it
* Board does not expect this to have an impact on this or future years' expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ORDINARY SHARES ISSUED BY VIADEO WILL BE DELISTED FROM EURONEXT PARIS AS OF JULY 18 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Temasek earned 13.4 percent return vs -9 percent prior year