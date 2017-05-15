BRIEF-Corindus Vascular Robotics says PRECISION Registry data on robotic-assisted PCI presented during late breaking clinical trial session at SCAI 2017

May 15 (Reuters) - Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc

* PRECISION Registry Data on robotic-assisted PCI presented during late breaking clinical trial session at SCAI 2017

* Corindus Vascular - Co is now launching precision GRX study, post-market registry to continue market surveillance of second generation corpath GRX system

* Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc - Announced latest post-market findings from precision registry at 2017 scai scientific sessions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: