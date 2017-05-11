BRIEF-Corium International reports Q2 loss per share $0.42

May 11 (Reuters) - Corium International Inc
* Corium reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results and recent corporate highlights
* Q2 loss per share $0.42
* Q2 revenue $7.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $6.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects to initiate pivotal bioequivalence study this fall, with preliminary topline results expected in February 2018
* Targeting submission of a section 505(B)(2) new drug application (NDA) in second half of 2018
* Corium international and P&G entered into new commercial supply agreement that among other things,extends term of supply relationship to March 31,2022
* Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2017 were $40.6 million