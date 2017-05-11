FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Corium International reports Q2 loss per share $0.42
May 11, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Corium International reports Q2 loss per share $0.42

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Corium International Inc

* Corium reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results and recent corporate highlights

* Q2 loss per share $0.42

* Q2 revenue $7.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $6.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects to initiate pivotal bioequivalence study this fall, with preliminary topline results expected in February 2018

* Targeting submission of a section 505(B)(2) new drug application (NDA) in second half of 2018

* Corium international and P&G entered into new commercial supply agreement that among other things,extends term of supply relationship to March 31,2022

* Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2017 were $40.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

