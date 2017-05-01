FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Corium International says entered supply agreement with Procter & Gamble Manufacturing Co
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Corium International says entered supply agreement with Procter & Gamble Manufacturing Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Corium International Inc:

* Corium International Inc - on April 25, co and Procter & Gamble Manufacturing Company entered into commercial supply agreement effective May 1, 2017

* Corium International Inc - pursuant to supply agreement, company will continue to produce and supply to p&g oral care products

* Corium International Inc - supply agreement will remain in effect until march 31, 2022, absent early termination for material uncured breach Source text - bit.ly/2pxeMk9 Further company coverage:

