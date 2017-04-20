FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cormedix announced an update in ongoing U.S. Phase 3 "lock-it 100" clinical trial of its lead product candidate neutrolin - SEC Filing
April 20, 2017 / 1:34 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Cormedix announced an update in ongoing U.S. Phase 3 "lock-it 100" clinical trial of its lead product candidate neutrolin - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Cormedix Inc

* Cormedix Inc- Announced an update in ongoing U.S. Phase 3 "lock-it 100" clinical trial of its lead product candidate neutrolin - SEC filing

* Cormedix - Has to date enrolled 368 patients in lock-it 100 clinical trial, recently completed safety review by independent data and safety monitoring board

* Cormedix - DSMB unanimously concluded it is safe to continue trial as designed based on evaluation of data from first 279 patients randomized on trial

* Cormedix Inc- Topline results expected to be available around year-end 2018 in phase 3 "lock-it 100" for neutrolin

* Cormedix Inc- Currently in discussions with FDA regarding possible prospective changes to protocol for clinical trial

* Cormedix Inc - FDA has accepted co's proposal to include one or more interim efficacy analyses of trial data while lock-it 100 is ongoing Source text: [bit.ly/2o7Dg6e] Further company coverage:

