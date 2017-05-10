FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cormedix inc qtrly loss per share $0.19
May 10, 2017 / 8:38 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Cormedix inc qtrly loss per share $0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Cormedix Inc:

* Cormedix Inc qtrly loss per share $0.19

* Says in discussion with FDA regarding possible prospective changes to lock-it 100 trial protocol

* Says anticipate exceeding our original enrollment target of 632 patients by Q4 of 2017

* Says to pursue additional partnerships designed to further expand ex-U.S. sales of Neutrolin and begin augmenting our commercial presence in Europe

* Says expect to develop and pursue FDA clearance for potential products by 510(K) pathway

* Qtrly net sales $39,559 versus $41,427

* Says our cash used in operations in Q1 2017 was $6.8 million, compared with $6.5 million in Q4 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2r0X5ZO]

