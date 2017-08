April 3 (Reuters) - Cornerstone Insurance Plc

* Delays submitting, publishing audited accounts for FY ended Dec 31, 2016 to NSE and SEC within deadline of March 31, 2017

* Delayed by need to secure pre-requisit approval of primary regulator before submissions to NSE and SEC

* Ensures submission, publication of audited accounts on or before April 30, 2017