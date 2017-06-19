June 19 Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc
* Cornerstone to acquire shares of solgold plc
* Agreed to acquire 78.2 million ordinary shares of Solgold
PLC from multiple parties
* Rosseau agreed not to divest more than 2.5% of outstanding
shares of cornerstone to any one party without consent of co
* Agreed to acquire ordinary shares of solgold in exchange
for 120.8 million common shares of cornerstone
* Rosseau will receive 81.2 million common shares,
representing 19.3% of Cornerstone
* Subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, Solgold
will own 85% of equity of Ensa, co will own remaining 15% of
Ensa
* Solgold PLC is funding 100% of exploration at Cascabel and
is operator of project
* For as long as Rosseau owns over 10% of outstanding shares
of co, rosseau is entitled to appoint director to board
