37 minutes ago
BRIEF-Corning Inc reports Q2 GAAP and Core earnings per share $0.42​
In Ohio, a struggle for the soul of the Democratic Party is playing out
Politics
In Ohio, a struggle for the soul of the Democratic Party is playing out
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
Politics
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
Moscow warns over new U.S. sanctions
Russia
Moscow warns over new U.S. sanctions
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 37 minutes ago

BRIEF-Corning Inc reports Q2 GAAP and Core earnings per share $0.42​

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Corning Inc

* Reg-Corning reports strong second-quarter results

* Sees Q3 Optical Communications sales up more than 10 percent

* Q2 GAAP net sales $‍2,497​ million versus $2,360 million

* Q2 Optical Communications segment GAAP net sales were $ 882​ million versus $782 million

* Qtrly ‍GAAP eps $0.42​

* Qtrly ‍core eps $0.42

* Q2 display technologies segment core sales were $841 million versus $880 million a year ago​

* Remains on track to deliver full-year business objectives and strategy and capital allocation framework goals​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 environment technologies segment GAAP net sales were $263 million versus $259 million

* In Q3 optical communications sales are expected to be up more than 10% on a year-over-year basis​

* In display technologies, in Q3, overall LCD glass market and Corning's volume are expected to increase by a low single-digit percentage sequentially

* In environmental technologies, for Q3, sales expected to increase by a low single-digit percentage compared to same period a year ago

* In specialty materials, for Q3, sales growth rate is expected to increase by a low-to-mid teen percentage

* "For year, we anticipate glass demand will be up by a mid-single digit percentage, in line with overall market"​

* On track to deliver full-year "strategy and capital allocation framework goals"​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

