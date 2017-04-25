BRIEF-Corning reports quarterly GAAP EPS $0.07

April 25 (Reuters) - Corning Inc
* Corning reports first-quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees Q2 optical communications sales up about 10 percent
* Quarterly GAAP EPS $0.07
* Quarterly core EPS $0.39
* Quarterly GAAP and core sales increased 16% and 14% to $2.38 billion and $2.49 billion, respectively
* Says in Q2, in display technologies, overall LCD glass market and Corning's volume expected to increase by a low single-digit percentage sequentially
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $2.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says for second-quarter 2017, environmental technologies segment sales are expected to be consistent with second-quarter 2016
* Says in Q2, optical communications segment sales are expected to be up approximately 10% year over year
* Says expect year-over-year sales and earnings growth in Q2
* Says company is also seeing progress toward commercialization of gorilla glass for automotive
* Says company is also seeing progress toward commercialization of gorilla glass for automotive