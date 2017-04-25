FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Corning reports quarterly GAAP EPS $0.07
April 25, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Corning reports quarterly GAAP EPS $0.07

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Corning Inc

* Corning reports first-quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees Q2 optical communications sales up about 10 percent

* Quarterly GAAP EPS $0.07

* Quarterly core EPS $0.39

* Quarterly GAAP and core sales increased 16% and 14% to $2.38 billion and $2.49 billion, respectively

* Says in Q2, in display technologies, overall LCD glass market and Corning's volume expected to increase by a low single-digit percentage sequentially

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $2.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says in Q2, overall LCD glass market and Corning's volume are expected to increase by a low single-digit percentage sequentially

* Says for second-quarter 2017, environmental technologies segment sales are expected to be consistent with second-quarter 2016

* Says in Q2, optical communications segment sales are expected to be up approximately 10% year over year

* Says expect year-over-year sales and earnings growth in Q2

* Says company is also seeing progress toward commercialization of gorilla glass for automotive

* Says for Q2, specialty materials sales growth rate is expected to be in high teens year over year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

