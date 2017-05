May 2 Coronation Fund Managers Ltd

* Sees HY DHEPS to be down by no more than 10% when compared to dheps of 229.7 cents for half year ended 31 March 2016

* DHEPS for half year ended 31 March 2017 is therefore expected to be between 206.7 cents and 229.7 cents