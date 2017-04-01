FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-CORRECTED-French car registrations +7.0 percent to 226,145 In March
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 1, 2017 / 7:02 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-CORRECTED-French car registrations +7.0 percent to 226,145 In March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects PSA and Renault fluctuations)

PARIS, April 1 (Reuters) - French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.

* French car registrations +7.0 percent to 226,145 last month; PSA +8.5 percent (not 9.6), RENAULT +5.3 percent (not 8.0) - - CCFA

* Over the first three months of 2017, a total of 541,065 new private cars were registered, an increase of 4.8 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting By Henri-Pierre André)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.