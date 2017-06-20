BRIEF- Toshiba Tec restates financial report for FY ended March 31, 2016
* Says it restates financial report for FY ended March 31, 2016
June 20 Sharp Corp
* Sharp President Tai Jeng-wu (not Terry Gou) says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse first section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.