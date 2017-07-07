FOREX-Dollar advances after strong U.S. jobs report, backs Fed hike view
* Fed still on track to raise rates in December (Adds comment, details, byline, updates prices)
July 7 Corvus Gold Inc
* Corvus gold adds coeur mining as strategic investor with option for increasing ownership
* Corvus gold - completed cad $4.65m private placement with coeur mining at cad $0.75 per share, representing 6.23% of issued and outstanding shares
* Corvus gold inc- proceeds will be used to advance corvus gold's new mother lode project over next 6 months
* Corvus gold inc- coeur also has option to complete a second private placement financing with corvus gold for an additional cad $4.65 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed still on track to raise rates in December (Adds comment, details, byline, updates prices)
(Repeats to fix formatting of table) OTTAWA, July 7 Canada's economy added 45,300 jobs in June, mostly in part-time employment, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The jobless rate fell to 6.5 percent in June from 6.6 percent in May. The services sector added 29,200 jobs, with gains in the professional, scientific and technical services sector. The goods producing sector added a net 16,000 jobs, mostly in agriculture. June 2017 May 2017