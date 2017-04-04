FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2017 / 3:39 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Corvus Pharmaceuticals announces interim safety and efficacy results from its ongoing Phase 1/1B study of CPI-444

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Corvus Pharmaceuticals announces interim results from ongoing Phase 1/1B study demonstrating safety and clinical activity of lead checkpoint inhibitor CPI-444 in patients with advanced cancers

* Trial data showed that treatment with CPI-444 as a single agent and in combination with atezolizumab was well tolerated

* Says CPI-444 has been well tolerated to date

* Of 37 patients who showed evidence of disease control, 23 remain on treatment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

