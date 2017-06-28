BRIEF-Safety Godown says fy revenue hk$122.4 million vs hk$154 million
* Profit for year attributable hk$269.6 million versus hk$ 845.7 million
June 28 Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation Co Ltd-
* Entered into insurance services framework agreement with Cosco Shipping Insurance
* Cosco Shipping Insurance will provide vessel-related insurance services to group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, June 28 Dutch insurer Aegon inadequately disclosed the costs of three types of investment-linked insurance policies between 1989 and 2004, a Dutch court ruled on Wednesday.