BRIEF-China Regenerative Medicine International says during period between 30 May & 6 June, co received notices requesting return of products
June 23 China Regenerative Medicine International Ltd:
June 23 Cosmo Lady China Holdings Co
* Connected transaction disposal of equity interest in a subsidiary
* Unit and Guangdong Zhengji Innovative Industrial Park Development entered into equity transfer agreement
* Cosmo Lady Guangdong Holdings agreed to dispose equity interest, representing 95% of registered capital of CLGIII
* Deal for total consideration of rmb10.8 million
* Expected that group will record gain of about rmb1.6 million from disposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* co to offer for subscription and partners capital securitieshas to procure as placing agent placees to subscribe for up to 100 million placing shares