BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals FY operating revenues up 11.6 pct at 67.7 million euros

March 24 (Reuters) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV:

* FY operating revenues increased by 11.6 pct to 67.7 million euros ($72.89 million)

* FY profit after tax of 19.3 million euros (2015 results were primarily driven by 257.8 million euros gain on sale of Cassiopea shares)

* A dividend payment of 1.5 euros/share will be proposed at next AGM on May 24, 2017

* While there are some timing uncertainties, Cosmo expects to post another excellent year in 2017