BRIEF-Shanghai Hile Bio-Technology to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 7
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.04 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 6
June 29 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV
* Says Remimazolam successfully concludes phase iii clinical trial for procedural sedation in bronchoscopy
* Says primary efficacy endpoint successfully achieved
* Says excellent safety profile of Remimazolam confirmed
