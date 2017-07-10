July 10 Society of Indian Automobile
Manufactures :
* India auto industry body exec says abrupt policy changes
continue to affect long term sustainable growth of industry
* India auto industry body exec says in terms of fy18
outlook, lower inflation, pent up demand will support
consumption
* India auto industry body exec-key concerns include high
GST cess on hybrid vehicles, changes in policy environment which
will affect profitability of carmakers
* India auto industry body exec says cost of car ownership
expected to rise 1-2 percent in 2017-18 due to higher fuel,
insurance costs
* India auto industry body exec says government willing to
review high gst cess on hybrid vehicles