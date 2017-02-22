BRIEF-Costar Group qtrly non-gaap net income per share $0.53

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Costar Group Inc:

* Costar Group grows 2016 revenue 18%, increases annual net income $88 million and annual ebitda $125 million

* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share about $0.92 to $0.97

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share about $4.18 to $4.28

* Q4 revenue $218 million versus I/B/E/S view $217.8 million

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue about $223 million to $225 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $935 million to $945 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 11 to 13 percent

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $1.0 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $226.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.95, revenue view $948.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Costar Group Inc - qtrly non-gaap net income per share $0.53, gaap loss per share $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: