4 months ago
BRIEF-CoStar Group reports Q1 earnings per share $0.68
April 26, 2017 / 10:09 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-CoStar Group reports Q1 earnings per share $0.68

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - CoStar Group Inc-

* CoStar Group grows first quarter net income 32% year-over-year; first quarter sales bookings accelerate to record $35 million; raises full-year earnings and revenue guidance

* Sees q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share about $0.58 to $0.64

* Q1 earnings per share $0.68

* Sees q2 2017 revenue about $233 million to $235 million

* Q1 revenue rose 13 percent to $227 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $945 million to $955 million

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.05

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share about $4.30 to $4.40

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $224.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $232.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.26, revenue view $942.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

