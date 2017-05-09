FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Costco Wholesale Corp announces debt offering
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 11:06 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Costco Wholesale Corp announces debt offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp

* Costco Wholesale Corporation announces debt offering

* Announced pricing of its offering of $3.8 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured

* Costco Wholesale Corp - Intends to use net proceeds and existing cash to pay previously announced special cash dividend of approximately $3.1 billion

* Costco Wholesale - Also intends to use net proceeds and existing cash to repay at or prior to maturity all of its 1.125% senior notes due Dec 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

