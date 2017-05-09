BRIEF-Costco Wholesale Corp announces debt offering

May 9 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp

* Costco Wholesale Corporation announces debt offering

* Announced pricing of its offering of $3.8 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured

* Costco Wholesale Corp - Intends to use net proceeds and existing cash to pay previously announced special cash dividend of approximately $3.1 billion

* Costco Wholesale - Also intends to use net proceeds and existing cash to repay at or prior to maturity all of its 1.125% senior notes due Dec 15, 2017