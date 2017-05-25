FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Costco Wholesale Corp Q3 earnings per share $1.59
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 8:18 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Costco Wholesale Corp Q3 earnings per share $1.59

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp

* Costco wholesale corp qtrly comp sales excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange up 5 %

* Costco wholesale corporation reports third quarter and year-to-date operating results for fiscal year 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $1.59

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Costco wholesale corp - qtrly comparable sales up 5 %

* Costco wholesale corp - net sales for quarter increased eight percent, to $28.22 billion from $26.15 billion last year

* Q3 revenue view $28.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Costco wholesale corp - qtrly net income was positively impacted by an $82 million ($0.19 per diluted share) tax benefit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.