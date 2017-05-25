BRIEF-Costco Wholesale Corp Q3 earnings per share $1.59

May 25 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp

* Costco wholesale corp qtrly comp sales excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange up 5 %

* Costco wholesale corporation reports third quarter and year-to-date operating results for fiscal year 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $1.59

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Costco wholesale corp - qtrly comparable sales up 5 %

* Costco wholesale corp - net sales for quarter increased eight percent, to $28.22 billion from $26.15 billion last year

* Q3 revenue view $28.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Costco wholesale corp - qtrly net income was positively impacted by an $82 million ($0.19 per diluted share) tax benefit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: