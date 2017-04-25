BRIEF-Costco Wholesale says special cash dividend of $7 per share

April 25 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp

* Costco Wholesale Corporation reports special cash dividend of $7.00 per share and increase in quarterly cash dividend

* Costco Wholesale Corp - aggregate payment will be approximately $3.1 billion

* Costco Wholesale Corp - special dividend will be funded primarily through additional borrowings.

* Costco Wholesale Corp - sets regular quarterly cash dividend of 50 cents per share, that represents a quarterly increase of 5 cents per share