4 months ago
BRIEF-Costco Wholesale says special cash dividend of $7 per share
April 25, 2017 / 9:07 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Costco Wholesale says special cash dividend of $7 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp

* Costco Wholesale Corporation reports special cash dividend of $7.00 per share and increase in quarterly cash dividend

* Costco Wholesale Corp - aggregate payment will be approximately $3.1 billion

* Costco Wholesale Corp - special dividend will be funded primarily through additional borrowings.

* Costco Wholesale Corp - sets regular quarterly cash dividend of 50 cents per share, that represents a quarterly increase of 5 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

