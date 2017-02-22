FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Cotiviti Holdings reports Q4 earnings per share $0.27
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 10:12 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Cotiviti Holdings reports Q4 earnings per share $0.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Cotiviti Holdings Inc-

* Cotiviti announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.39

* Q4 earnings per share $0.27

* Q4 revenue $167.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $161.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $688 million to $700 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cotiviti Holdings Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted ebitda in a range of $266 - $272 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.45, revenue view $684.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.