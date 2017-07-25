BRIEF-Cott announces sale of its traditional beverage business to Refresco for $1.25 bln

July 25 (Reuters) - Cott Corp

* Cott announces agreement to sell its traditional beverage manufacturing business to Refresco in all-cash transaction

* Deal for $1.25 billion dollars

* Deal includes Cott's North America, UK, and Exico businesses (excluding RCI international division and its associated concentrate facility as well as Aimia Foods Division)

* Says this will shift Cott's core focus to growing categories of water, coffee, tea and filtration

* Cott to reduce leverage to below 3.5x net debt to 2017 pro forma adjusted EBITDA (excluding Cott beverages) after sale proceeds are used

Cott says sale proceeds used for redemption of $250 million of 10 per cent DS senior secured notes, $525 million of our 5.375 per cent notes, paying off asset-based lending facility