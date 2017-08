March 3 (Reuters) - Cott Oil And Gas Ltd

* Staged $5 million earn-in agreement with Eloro Resources Ltd for up to 25% interest in La Victoria Project, Peru

* Cott to aquire interest in Peru gold project

* Cott is to be granted an option to acquire up to a 25% interest in Eloro's wholly-owned la victoria gold silver project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: