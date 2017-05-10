FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Coty Q3 loss per share $ 0.22
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 10:39 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Coty Q3 loss per share $ 0.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Coty Inc

* Coty Inc. Reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 revenue $2.032 billion

* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.22

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $1.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net revenues $ 2,032.1 million versus $ 950.7 million last year

* Coty-On integration of P&G beauty business, co is making "good progress" and exited transitional services agreement in North America on May 1

* Coty Inc - expect constant currency net revenue trends in Q4 excluding younique and GHD to "weaken" sequentially versus Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

