March 22 (Reuters) - Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd :

* FY profit attributable to owners of company rose by 24.2 pct year on year to approximately RMB11.52 billion

* Board recommended payment of a final dividend of RMB10.20 cents per share

* FY revenue rose by about 35.2 pct year on year to approximately RMB153.09 billion