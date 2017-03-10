BRIEF-Everdays says sold up to $5 mln in equity financing
* Sold up to $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nhmfUV)
March 10 Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd :
* Country Garden's Forest City says always planned to sell beyond China and has chosen to bring those plans forward this year
* Says looks to present overview of projects in China and beyond
* Says closed centres to refurbish sales galleries, upgrade marketing materials and retrain sales professionals (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan)
