BRIEF-GFH Financial Group says unit signs to acquire US Virginia Data Center
* Unit GFH Capital signs new investment in US Virginia-based Data Center with market value exceeding $100 million
April 12 Countryside Properties Plc:
* Trading statement - H1 2017
* H1 completions up 31% to 1,437 homes (h1 2016: 1,095 homes)
* H1 private average selling price ("asp") reduced by 13% to £440,000 but with underlying sales price growth of 6%
* H1 record private forward order book up 69% at £347.1m (h1 2016: £205.3m)
* H1 partnerships land bank 2 up 1,210 plots to 16,124 plots (h1 2016: 14,914 plots)
* See substantial growth within partnerships supported by a number of successful bids in first half and continuing flow of bid opportunities
Customer demand, government support and good mortgage availability... Look set to continue for remainder of year
HONG KONG/SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Documents and computer files released by hackers provide a blueprint for how the U.S. National Security Agency likely used weaknesses in commercially available software to gain access to the global system for transferring money between banks, a review of the data showed.