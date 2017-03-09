March 9 Countrywide Plc
* Non pre-emptive placing of up to 21.6 million new ordinary
shares in company
* In 2016, uncertainty caused by EU referendum result in UK
alongside UK stamp duty changes led to falling volumes in
residential property transactions
* Countrywide paused all M&A activity after Q1 of 2016 and
initiated significant cost cutting
* Estimated run rate reductions of £10 million already
embedded and a further £9 million expected in 2017
* Company is seeking to return leverage to long-term target
levels
* Working towards leverage of approximately 2.0x in 2017 and
1.5x to 2.0x in longer term
