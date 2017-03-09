March 9 Countrywide Plc

* Non pre-emptive placing of up to 21.6 million new ordinary shares in company

* In 2016, uncertainty caused by EU referendum result in UK alongside UK stamp duty changes led to falling volumes in residential property transactions

* Countrywide paused all M&A activity after Q1 of 2016 and initiated significant cost cutting

* Estimated run rate reductions of £10 million already embedded and a further £9 million expected in 2017

* Company is seeking to return leverage to long-term target levels

