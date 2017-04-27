BRIEF-Countrywide posts q1 total group income 162 mln stg

April 27 (Reuters) - Countrywide Plc:

* Countrywide plc trading update

* Trading as expected and outlook unchanged

* Total group income for quarter was £162m compared to £187m in same period in 2016, in line with our expectations.

* Q1 impacted by a continuation of declining market trends, resulting in 29% reduction in house sales exchanges on a lfl basis

* Group is on track to achieve coverage by digital model of around 50% (c. 400 branches) of group’s total network by June 2017.

* Maintain our current financial outlook for full year