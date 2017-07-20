FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
BRIEF-County Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.29
#Trump
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Sessions brushes off Trump's barbs
Politics
Sessions brushes off Trump's barbs
#Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
#Cyber Risk
After Mosul, Islamic State digs in for guerrilla warfare
Iraq
After Mosul, Islamic State digs in for guerrilla warfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2017 / 1:08 PM / 3 hours ago

BRIEF-County Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.29

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - County Bancorp Inc:

* County Bancorp Inc announces second quarter 2017 net income of $2.1 million and appointment of new CFO

* Q2 earnings per share $0.29

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* County Bancorp -net interest margin decreased to 3.13% for three months ended June 30, 2017, compared to 3.32% for three months ended June 30, 2016

* County Bancorp Inc says appointment of Glen Stiteley as treasurer and chief financial officer of company

* County Bancorp Inc says also appointment of Glen Stiteley as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of bank

* County Bancorp Inc says net interest income increased $1.3 million to $9.6 million for three months ended June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.