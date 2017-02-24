BRIEF-Sycamore Partners acquires the Limited's Brand and related intellectual property
Feb 24 ZBM Zremb-Chojnice SA:
* Court in Gdansk decides to open accelerated arrangement proceedings for company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 24 Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Friday he was "committed to establishing a working relationship" and fostering "open dialogue" with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, after the two met in Washington.
Feb 24 Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday, to discuss his efforts to "put Puerto Rico's financial house in order" since taking office on Jan. 2, according to a statement from the governor's office.