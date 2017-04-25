FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2017 / 6:12 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Court stops Fortuna EGM from voting on proposed Romanian acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv

* says court prohibited Wednesday's EGM from voting on proposed acquisition of Romanian companies

* says court also announced appointment of independent supervisory director who will have exclusive authority to decide on the nature, size, content and timing of the information that the Company must provide to its shareholders in relation to the transaction

* EGM had planned on approving proposed acquisition of Bet Active Concept S.R.L., Bet Zone S.R.L., Public Slots S.R.L. and Slot Arena S.R.L. by two Fortuna subsidiaries

* target companies owned by Fortuna's majority shareholder Penta Investments

* group of shareholders advised by Templeton had filed injunction to halt proposed acquisition Further company coverage:

