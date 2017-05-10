FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Covenant Transportation Group Q1 earnings per share $0.03
May 10, 2017
May 10, 2017 / 8:38 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Covenant Transportation Group Q1 earnings per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Covenant Transportation Group Inc :

* Covenant Transportation Group announces unfavorable court decision and impact on previously reported first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Covenant Transportation Group Inc- reviewing its options regarding further appeals.

* Covenant Transportation- increased reserve will result in net loss of about $39 thousand, or $0.00 per diluted share for quarter ended March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

