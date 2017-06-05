FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Covisint enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by Opentext
June 5, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Covisint enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by Opentext

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Covisint Corp:

* Covisint enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by Opentext

* Covisint Corp - covisint shareholders will receive $2.45 per share in cash for each outstanding share of common stock held

* Covisint Corp - deal for transaction valued at approximately $103 million.

* Covisint Corp - transaction has been unanimously approved by board of directors of Covisint

* Evercore is serving as financial advisor to Covisint and Paul Hastings LLP is acting as legal counsel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

