BRIEF-Covisint enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by Opentext

June 5 (Reuters) - Covisint Corp:

* Covisint enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by Opentext

* Covisint Corp - covisint shareholders will receive $2.45 per share in cash for each outstanding share of common stock held

* Covisint Corp - deal for transaction valued at approximately $103 million.

* Covisint Corp - transaction has been unanimously approved by board of directors of Covisint

* Evercore is serving as financial advisor to Covisint and Paul Hastings LLP is acting as legal counsel