FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Cowen Group announces acquisition of Convergex
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Cowen Group announces acquisition of Convergex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Cowen Group Inc

* Cowen Group announces acquisition of convergex

* Cowen Group Inc says expects acquisition to be accretive to economic income per share and return on tangible common equity in 2018

* Cowen Group Inc - deal for a total consideration, less certain closing adjustments, of $116 million in cash and cowen common stock

* Cowen Group Inc says transaction price will be adjusted based on tangible book value of convergex at time of closing

* Majority of transaction is to be conducted through cash on Cowen's balance sheet and excess cash from convergex at closing

* Cowen Group Inc - Convergex transaction is not contingent on closing of terms of strategic partnership between Cowen and China Energy Company Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.