April 27 Cowen Group Inc:

* Cowen Group, Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 revenue $115 million versus $101 million

* Book value per share was $24.79 as of march 31, 2017

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: