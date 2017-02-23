BRIEF-CP ALL posts FY net profit of 16.68 bln baht

Feb 23 (Reuters) - CP All Pcl
* FY net profit 16.68 billion baht versus 13.68 billion baht
* FY total income 451.94 billion baht versus 405.89 billion baht
* Expects to achieve milestone of having 10,000 stores within 2017
* Plans to reach 13,000 stores in Thailand by 2021
* Plan to open approximately 700 new stores in 2017
* 2017 capex is projected to be approximately 9.50 billion baht to 10 billion baht
* "Gross profit margin advancement is expected to continue" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: