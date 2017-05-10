FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CP announces intention to launch new share repurchase program
May 10, 2017 / 1:52 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-CP announces intention to launch new share repurchase program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd:

* CP announces intention to launch new share repurchase program and increases dividend by 12.5 percent

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - NCIB is scheduled to commence on May 15, 2017 and is due to terminate on May 14, 2018

* Canadian Pacific Railway - board declared quarterly dividend of $0.5625 per share, an increase of 12.5 percent to previous dividend of $0.50 per share

* Canadian Pacific Railway- tsx accepted notice to implement ncib to purchase, for cancellation, up to 4.4 million shares or about 3 percent of public float Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

