BRIEF-CP announces intention to launch new share repurchase program

May 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd:

* CP announces intention to launch new share repurchase program and increases dividend by 12.5 percent

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - NCIB is scheduled to commence on May 15, 2017 and is due to terminate on May 14, 2018

* Canadian Pacific Railway - board declared quarterly dividend of $0.5625 per share, an increase of 12.5 percent to previous dividend of $0.50 per share

* Canadian Pacific Railway- tsx accepted notice to implement ncib to purchase, for cancellation, up to 4.4 million shares or about 3 percent of public float