March 21 (Reuters) - CPD SA:

* Bondholders of series A bonds exchange 90 bonds for 5.3 million series G shares representing 13.87 percent stake in the company's share capital

* Exchange price (issue price) is set at 4.38 zlotys ($1.11)per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9423 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)